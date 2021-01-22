You have to find support; don’t do it alone: Priyanka Chopra on the need to talk about mental health

scorecardresearch
January 22, 2021
Many people tend to withdraw into a shell during tough times. But the key to overcome challenging times lies in reaching out and seeking help.

Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra talked about the need to confide in a family member or friend or even a therapist when faced with mental health issues.

“There were phases in my life, especially after my father passed away, when I didn’t know how to deal with it. I talked to myself about how I am feeling and how I will overcome it. I told myself to allow myself to feel it. It is okay to feel that way instead of feeling guilty about it,” she said on Ranveer Allahbadia’s podcast, The Ranveer Show.

But you should seek support come what may, she added. “I relied a lot on my friends at that point. Instead of dealing with it alone, I would seek out people who actually cared about me. I get so many opinions about myself from people on social media and I could very easily succumb to it. Social media could be good and can be evil. The idea of social media was to get people together. It was never to make people feel like they are targets. Instead of focussing on the negativity and taking the pressure on you, if you are feeling dark, it is important to not keep it to yourself. You have to find support. Find someone you can talk to. It doesn’t have to be a therapist only but your mother, a friend or someone else. But don’t do it alone,” she said.

