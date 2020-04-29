Confidence is your best accessory: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ path to global domination has been phenomenal and in every way inspirational. The actor walked an uncharted path, showing that others too can do the same. In an interview with BUILD Series LDN, she spoke about how she taught herself confidence over the years.

“When I was a teenager I had a lot of self-esteem issues like most teenagers do. You don’t know what is happening with you. You don’t know what your body is going through. I was gawky, my hair was all funny and frizzy…I was very confused with who I was and who I was supposed to be,” she recalls.

She talks about being bullied in high school in America and how at the age of 15 she came back to India. Destiny played its role then when her mother sent photos of the actor for the Miss India competition without telling her. “I just thought they called me because I was discovered,” she light-heartedly joked. “It gave me a sense of confidence,” she said. Speaking the way she did on stage won her crown. It gave her a sense of self and also made her aware that “confidence is your best accessory”.

