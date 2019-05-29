‘Prioritise who you are and who you want to be’: Matthew McConaughey

Oscar-winning American actor, and producer Matthew McConaughey, in this inspiring video, shares that “life is never easy”. “Don’t fall into a trap that it is. Prioritise who you are and who you want to be. Don’t spend time with anything that antagonises your character,” he mentions in this compilation video.

He maintains that it is quintessential to define success for oneself and put in required efforts towards it. “Be brave, take the hill, but first answer the question, ‘what’s my hill?’ We have to define success for ourselves. And then, we have to put in the work to maintain it,” he adds.

Since “guilt and regret kill many before their time”, he emphasises that it is essential to “turn the page, get off the ride. After all, you are the author of the book of your life”.