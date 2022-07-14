‘We all have greatness within us’: Prince Harry talks about mental health

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex has been a chief advocate of de-stigmatising mental health issues. In the past, has opened up about facing trauma, unresolved anxiety, and other mental health problems associated with his mother Princess Diana’s death.

“We all have greatness within us,” he says at the start of the clip for a new short film from BetterUp (a coaching and mental health company) for which he serves as chief impact officer. “Mental fitness helps us unlock it. It’s an ongoing practice, one where you approach your mind as something to flex, not fix,” he says.

Harry has been vocal about mental health fitness and this clip is yet another example. He speaks with two-time Olympic Gold medalist in snowboarding Chloe Kim, about the importance of maintaining mental fitness.

Agreeing on the importance of mental health fitness in life, Chloe says, “It would be unrealistic for me to expect to go out there and land an amazing run, learn a new trick if I wasn’t feeling good mentally.”

“And I can’t expect myself to perform at my peak when I’m doubting myself and I’m feeling negative emotions,” she adds.

Not feeling good mentally can also harm one’s physical health. Chloe agrees, “If I’m not feeling good mentally, then it will jeopardise my physical health and they go hand in hand.” “And, so, for the past couple of years, I’ve just been prioritising that, listening to my body and I’m in such a better place,” she adds.

She emphasises on the importance of the mind-body relationship, telling Harry in the interview that small reminders such as “I am doing my best, I am working really hard, I have to pivot and find a solution to create a positive outcome” have helped her.

Crediting her coach for helping her in tough times, she says, “So really, my coach is always just reminding me to calm down, there’s always tomorrow, but also acknowledge the progress you have made today.” The athlete had decided to sit out the 2022-23 season to focus on her mental well-being.

