Practice can help you overcome the biggest of challenges: motivational speaker Sonu Sharma

Practice can help you overcome the biggest of challenges, shares motivational speaker and life coach Sonu Sharma in this inspiring video.

Quoting the example of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar who was bowled out by Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg in 2007, Sharma said that while giving Hogg an autograph on the ball that took his wicket, Tendulkar wrote, ‘Rejoice this day because this day wil never come back again’. Staying true to his words, he was never bowled out in rest of their 30-35 encounters, shared Sharma.

“When I first came to the stage, my legs were shivering. I was shy. But I kept practising. If I can do, you can do it better than me,” he says.