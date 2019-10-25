Pour your heart in everything you do and it will always pay dividends: Anuradha Menon

Perhaps, Lola Kutty, a character that Anuradha Menon famously played for years is much more popular and recognisable than her. While one would think she’d lose herself in the character, Menon, who was one of the early VJs to be known for her comic timing, talks about how she truly found herself in Lola, in an inspirational TEDx Talk.

“The thing about stereotypes is they are not all wrong or all bad stereotypes for a reason. What is a joke – a joke is truth-telling with a dash of humour and exaggeration. You laugh because the underlying basis is the truth. Now, if I am playing a character that is a conservative woman who’s a spinster who’s a layman interviewing people who are glamorous, I can’t look like this and sound like this. I have to deal with rejection on a daily basis. That’s the nature of my business and I have to take it all and be zen about it. But all I want to say is pour your heart in everything you do and it will always pay dividends”, said Menon.