Don’t wait for the world to tell you that you are ready: Peter Dinklage

“Ever tried? Ever failed? No matter. Try again. Fail again.” In a moving speech, Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage opened up on the failures he had to overcome to finally live his dream of becoming a successful actor.

From struggling to pay his debts to doing odd jobs to make a living, Peter went through a lot of hardships. “When I was 29, I told myself the next acting job I get, no matter what it pays, I will, from now on, for better or worse, be a working actor,” Peter finally decided.

“Raise the rest of your life to meet you. Don’t search for defining moments because they will never come. The moments that define you have already happened and they will happen again. You just get a bit derailed. But soon, something starts to happen. The rhythm sets in,” remarked the actor.

“Don’t wait until they tell you that you are ready. Get in there. The world might say you are not allowed to yet. I waited a long time before I gave myself permission to fail,” he added. “At the end of the day, none of us are happy with our jobs all the time. But I had some perseverance in terms of what I wanted to do or didn’t want to do,” he said.

