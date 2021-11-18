‘There are treatments that can help’: Pete Davidson on mental health struggles

Pete Davidson is an outspoken advocate for mental health concerns. The King of Staten Island star has shared his own experiences of living with bipolar disorder, anxiety and depression on social media platforms. The comedian has no qualms talking about how difficult it is to live with mental health issues.

Watch his humorous take on it:

The SNL star shares that he recently got diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), and goes on to mention that it is one of the most widespread diseases in the US. ”As some of you may know, I was recently diagnosed with Borderline Personality Disorder, a form of depression. Depression affects more than 16 million people in this country and there’s no cure per se, but for anyone dealing with it, there are treatments that can help.”

He shares how important it is to seek help if you feel like you are struggling. The constant stigma makes people hesitant to see a doctor, but Pete highly advises for it.

He says, ”If you think you’re depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medication. Keep eating healthy, eating right and exercise can make a huge difference.”

True to form, the comedian can never resist the opportunity of a good joke. He rounds off by saying, “Finally if you’re in the cast of a late night comedy show, it might help if they do more of your sketches.”

