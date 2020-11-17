Personal resilience is important but we also need community resilience: Hillary Clinton

Click here to listen to her speech. (File)

Speaking at Yale in 2018, Hillary Clinton shared her experience at the college as well as addressed the elephant in the room. “And let me just get this out of the way, no, I’m not over it. I still think about the 2016 election. I still regret the mistakes I made. I still think though, that understanding what happened in such a weird and wild election in American history will help us defend our democracy in the future. Whether you’re right, left, centre, Republican, Democrat, independent, vegetarian, whatever, we all have a stake in that. So today as a person, I’m okay. But as an American, I’m concerned,” she said.

Personal resilience is important but it’s not the only form of resilience we need right now. We also need community resilience. That’s something that this class has embodied during your time on campus. Literally, at times, like in the March of Resilience in your sophomore year. It was the biggest demonstration in the history of the school. That’s 300+ years. Led by women of colour, supported by students and faculty determined to make Yale a more just, equitable, and safe place for everyone. Many of you have said that march was a defining moment in your college experience, and that says something about this class and your values. Because the truth is, our country is more polarised than ever,” she had also added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd