Why perfection isn’t possible, but transformation is

Kindness gives us the courage to look at the parts of ourselves we don't wish to see. (Photo: Pixabay)

A TEDx video talks about the most effective tool to transform: mindfulness. The mind wanders about 47 per cent of the times. That’s almost half of our lives that we are missing. Mindfulness means to train the mind to be “here”. What you practise grows stronger. Our repeated experiences shape our brains. We can sculpt and strengthen our synaptic connections based on repeated practice, the speaker says.

If you meditate with judgment, you grow judgment; if you meditate with frustration, you grow frustration…. Mindfulness isn’t just about paying attention, it’s about how we pay attention. It’s like the loving arms that welcome everything, even the messy and imperfect part of ourselves. We’re growing something in every moment. The question is, what do you want to grow? What do you want to practise?

Mindfulness strengthens our immune functioning. It decreases stress, decreases cortisol, and helps us sleep better. The underlying sense of tremendous self judgment and shame is universal and everyone feels it. We have this mistaken belief if we shame ourselves and beat ourselves up, we’ll somehow improve. Shame never works.

Physiologically, shame can’t work because when we feel shame, the centers of the brain that have to do with growth and learning shut down. It robs the brain of the energy it needs to change. When we feel shame, we want to avoid it and hide the parts of ourselves we are ashamed of; what it needs is kind attention.

Kindness gives us the courage to look at the part of ourselves we don’t want to see, the speaker concludes.

