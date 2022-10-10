scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 10, 2022

‘Perfection is boring; it is the flaws that make you human’: Alia Bhatt

“We knowingly or unknowingly think that to be liked and loved we have to be completely devoid of fault,” says Alia Bhatt

Alia bhattAlia Bhatt believes that perfection is boring (Source: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has relentlessly been a subject of memes, with trolls targeting her for her knowledge, career, and a lot more. But, she has remained undeterred. Not only does the actor accept her flaws, she also celebrates them along with her strengths.

“I am terrible at spelling but I know what to say to someone who feels low, my general knowledge is terrible but my emotional intelligence is something that I have worked hard to cultivate,” she said.

Also Read | |‘Never stop believing that you are beautiful’: Radhika Apte

She continued, “I tend to be hard on myself, my weight, my appearance but I never say no to a French fry.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt) 

Talking about the rules and expectations of the society, the actor said, “There are so many rules these days — especially for women — don’t be loud but don’t be timid, don’t be too curvy but don’t be too skinny, have ambition but don’t overreach, be confident but not cocky.”

Also Read | |‘You can reinvent and redefine at any age’: Sameera Reddy

She believes that because of all these expectations “we knowingly or unknowingly think that to be liked and loved, we have to be completely devoid of fault,” which is only possible in a “fairy tale”.

The actor has realised over the last 10 years that perfection is a façade and it is our flaws that make us human. “Perfection is boring. It’s the flaws that make you, you,” she said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...Premium
‘If there is another 70-100 basis points hike, we may see demand getting ...
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five monthsPremium
Big infra ministries push the pedal in capital spending in first five months
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...Premium
Dirty politics is not our DNA. That’s why we have the people’s goodwill ...
In defence of freebies: What the current debate on ‘revdi culture’ tells ...Premium
In defence of freebies: What the current debate on ‘revdi culture’ tells ...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-10-2022 at 08:20:52 am
Next Story

‘I am sure more goals will come’ – Ten Hag tips Ronaldo to rediscover scoring form

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday is a true fashion connoisseur: These pictures are proof
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 10: Latest News
Advertisement