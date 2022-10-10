‘Perfection is boring; it is the flaws that make you human’: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has relentlessly been a subject of memes, with trolls targeting her for her knowledge, career, and a lot more. But, she has remained undeterred. Not only does the actor accept her flaws, she also celebrates them along with her strengths.

“I am terrible at spelling but I know what to say to someone who feels low, my general knowledge is terrible but my emotional intelligence is something that I have worked hard to cultivate,” she said.

She continued, “I tend to be hard on myself, my weight, my appearance but I never say no to a French fry.”

Talking about the rules and expectations of the society, the actor said, “There are so many rules these days — especially for women — don’t be loud but don’t be timid, don’t be too curvy but don’t be too skinny, have ambition but don’t overreach, be confident but not cocky.”

She believes that because of all these expectations “we knowingly or unknowingly think that to be liked and loved, we have to be completely devoid of fault,” which is only possible in a “fairy tale”.

The actor has realised over the last 10 years that perfection is a façade and it is our flaws that make us human. “Perfection is boring. It’s the flaws that make you, you,” she said.

