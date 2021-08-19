‘People need to learn to forgive’: A 10 year old’s lesson on second chances

Zephan Low, a 10-year-old boy, battled anger management issues at a very young age. In this Tedx Talk, he shared his experience of how he changed from being a hot-tempered boy to a calmer and happier child after he learned the power of forgiveness.

He started his speech by recounting Mahatma Gandhi’s famous quote on forgiveness: “The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong”.

“Everybody in the universe has made a mistake at one point or another. I believe that people really need to learn to forgive and forget,” Zephan said.

He added that “it is good to forgive but even better to be forgiven”. He believes that he is lucky to be surrounded by family, friends and teachers who lovingly forgave him for his mistakes.

“Second chances are people’s way of letting you know that they have forgiven you and it is where you should say ‘Yes, I made a mistake. I am sorry for what I did and I am going to change.”

He concluded by saying, “Before we ask if someone deserves a second chance, we must find courage in ourselves to forgive them. After forgiving someone, you need to have hope that they will do better as it is this hope that allows for second chances. A hope to take chance and use it to make things right. So please do not give up and continue to give people chances to redeem themselves”.

While forgiving someone may appear a daunting task to many, it is necessary so that we can let go of the past holding us back.

