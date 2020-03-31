The road to success can be a difficult one. In a motivational video by Team Fearless, the narrator says, “Success can be a lonely road…a hard road. It is not for everyone. Those who follow others like sheep will never know who they truly are.”

One can discover their true potential only when they find their own path and follow it. “Those who fly alone have the strongest wings. Those who walk alone have the strongest direction. The rest will always be in need of others for their survival,” he adds.

“I am not saying those who have support are weak. I am not saying you must go at it alone to gain strength. But for those who have been unable to “fit in” and have fought their battles alone…you do not need them to believe in you if you believe in you. You do not need their support if you have got your own back…When you embrace who you are then you gain real respect and real love. People love those who have the guts to be themselves. Show them the way. Keep going; believe in yourself,” the narrator expressed.

