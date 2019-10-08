People have power, they can stop anything: Beatles’ John Lennon

In this inspiring video by CBC Music, English songwriter and founder member of the Beatles, John Lennon, shared the importance of why people have the potential to usher in change.

“They (people) think change is not possible, the way things are. People think there is nothing that they can do. Someone said we must give people the power. People already have power. All we have to do is to remind them that they have the power,” said Lennon whose 79th birth anniversary is being observed on October 9.

“As soon as people are aware about what they want, they can get it. The only trouble is that they are not aware that they can get it. They can stop everything. Give people time to think. There is no hurry,” he said.