Thursday, June 17, 2021
‘Pay attention to the nuance’: Kristen Bell

June 17, 2021 8:20:05 am
Speaking at USC School of Dramatic Arts, actor Kristen Bell said even though she didn’t have answers to the many questions the students might have, she let out a secret. “Nobody has the answer to those questions. My soul trick to share with you is when you listen — when you really listen to people, when you listen as fiercely as you want to be heard, when you respect the idea that you are sharing the earth with other humans, when you lead with your nice foot forward, you’ll win every time.”

“It might not be today, it might not be tomorrow, but it comes back to you when you need it. We live in an age of instant gratification, of immediate likes and it is uncomfortable to have to wait to see the dividends of your kindness, but I promise you it will appear exactly when you need it,” she added.

“In my life, there is only one concept that I have determined. It’s that everything is gray. Every person, every question, every tragedy, even every victory, they all have nuance. Pay attention to the nuance,” she further said.

“You can choose complexity over simplicity. You can listen to others with open ears as if your next move depends on it,” she said in conclusion.

