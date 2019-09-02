Patience is necessary to pursue your passion: BMX rider Yusuf Shaik

There is a lot that we can learn from our passion. In this inspiring video, bicycle motorcross or BMX rider Yusuf Shaik shares how his passion for the cycle sport teaches him patience. “There is lot of hard struggle in BMX. I have to practice a lot. For learning a trick, I sometime spend two hours, sometimes two months or even two years. Patience is necessary to pursue your passion,” he mentioned in this YoursWisely video.

Due to lack of proper surfaces, Mumbai-based Shaik practices on roads and pavements with safety.

“People used to tell me to not waste time on it. But I channelised that frustration in the sport. It feels good to do something. Everyday is a new day for me. I practice everyday and I don’t give up,” he says.