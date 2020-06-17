How often have you heard people telling you to follow your passion? Have you wondered what passion exactly is? It is an emotion, without an action, says the narrator in a motivational speech, courtesy Law of Attraction Coaching’s YouTube channel.

The narrator goes on to say that passion will get you nowhere unless you act on it. “But for some reason or another, you have been holding back…you just have not been able to gather your nerves or be able to work through the procrastination or putting it off or justifying or blaming some reason or another…you just have not done it,” he says.

Following one’s passion may not be so easy. “In order to begin to reinvent your life, you have got to make a conscious, deliberate, determined effort that you really got to put all of yourself into it…among the things that prevent us from acting is the fear of failure,” adds the narrator.

“You have to act on your passion, you have to act on your inner drive…Prayer is great, contemplation is great but if you do not take action, all the rest is wasted,” he expressed.

