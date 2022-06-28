How to parent a teen from a teen’s perspective: Listen, stay calm

Technology is something that parents and teens don’t see eye-to-eye on, according to Lucy Androski, a 13-year-old teen. Lucy is a young public speaker. Being a teenager, she has a unique view on how to parent teens.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

She explains in this video that the rules that apply to teens vis à vis their phones should apply to parents, too. If they spend 12 hours in front of the screen and allow their kids one-hour screen time, then there is a problem, Lucy says.

She asks that adults follow simple step to build good relationship with their teens. That they understand what teens think of them. She explains how some teens describe their parents using certain stereotypes. These stereotypes fall into two categories: the ‘boss’ and the ‘loosey-goosey’. But there is third kind also, who is in the middle, called the ‘listener’.

She narrates a personal experience; one day, after tennis practice, she felt like giving up on the sport. Her mother said they have committed to the team. The waves of emotions hit her so hard that she cried all the way home, but her mother was calm. She was expecting her mom to get mad at her but she didn’t. When she got home, she calmed down and realised she had her first mood swing.

From there, she got to learn about parenting. She advises that when a teen is experiencing a wave of emotions, the key for any parent is to stay calm. If the adult stays calm, the wave will pass and teen will realise they were being silly. But if they fight back then, it may lead to an argument.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!