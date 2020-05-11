Literature is about preserving your childishness all your life: Orhan Pamuk

Nobel Laureate Orhan Pamuk gave a moving speech on receiving the coveted honour. At the Nobel Banquet speech, The Snow author contemplated on oft-asked questions like why does he write. “Why do you write?” this is the question I have been asking in most of my writing career,” he says. “Most of the time they mean this: What is the point? Why do you give your time to this strange and impossible activity? Why do you write?” he adds.

“You have to give an excuse and apology for writing. This is how I have felt every time I have heard this question.” However, he adds, “Every time I give a different answer.” Sometimes, he admits, he says he has no idea why he writes but it does make him feel good. “I hope the same when you read me.” Sometimes he “blames” it on his anger as the reason for writing. “I write to pursue that old childish happiness. That is why for me literature and writing are inextricably linked with happiness or the lack of it.”

The Turkish author finally comes up with an answer at the end. “Literature is about happiness…preserving the child all your life.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd