It’s really okay to not have all the answers: Oprah Winfrey

Listen to the whole speech here.

Addressing the class of 2020, Oprah Winfrey stated, “I wish I could tell you I know the path forward. I don’t. There is so much uncertainty. In truth, there always has been. What I do know is that the same values, fortitude, and determination (and I know you’re determined, that’s why we’re celebrating your diplomas today)….the same guts and imagination that got you to this moment—all those things are the very things that will sustain you through whatever is coming.”



She continued saying, “It’s vital that you learn, and we all learn, to be at peace with the discomfort of stepping into the unknown. It’s really okay to not have all the answers. The answers will come—for sure—if you can accept “not knowing“ long enough to get still, and stay still long enough for new thoughts to take root in your more quiet, deeper, truer self. The noise of the world drowns out the sound of you; you have to get still to listen.”

She concluded it saying, “My hope is that you will harness your education, your creativity, your valour, your voice, your vote—reflecting on all that you’ve witnessed and hungered for, all that you know to be true—and use it to create more equity, more justice, and more joy in the world.”

