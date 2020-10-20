Pay attention to your life, it is speaking to you all the time: Oprah Winfrey

The objective of life, she said, is to be of a service. (Photo: REUTERS/Demetrius Freeman/File Photo)

Speaking at Colorado College, Oprah Winfrey emphasised on the need to be kind and attempt at bringing about a change. “You get to transform the world by your actions,” she said highlighting the importance of actions. She went to say that life is all about making one life-transforming step at a time.

“So you can pick a problem…the list is long…and the truth is you cannot fix everything but what you can do, here and now, is make a decision, because life is about decisions. And the decision is that you will use your life in service; you will be in service to life. You will speak up. You will show up. You will stand up. You will sit in. You will volunteer. You will vote. You will shout out. You will help. You will lend a hand. You will offer your kindess…and radically transform every moment you are in.”

ALSO READ | Reducing inequity is the highest human achievement: Bill Gates

She stressed that “success is a process” and used examples from her personal life as well as anecdotes to drive the point home. She spoke extensively about her show and the way they veered the approach to provide service to the audience, which in hindsight changed the fate of the show. She concluded by saying that one needs to pay attention to their lives as “it is speaking to you all the time”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd