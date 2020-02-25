‘You are bound to stumble, learn from every mistake’: Oprah Winfrey on failure

Oprah Winfrey, popular talk show host and philanthropist, stumbled even after the world thought her feet were firm. Speaking at the Harvard Commencement, she revealed an episode when she ended her show and started her own network. “I can still remember the day I opened up USA Today and read the headline ‘Oprah, not quite standing on her OWN.’ I mean, really, USA Today?” she remarked, before reflecting on the idea and need for failure.

“It doesn’t matter how far you might rise. At some point you are bound to stumble because if you’re constantly doing what we do, raising the bar. If you’re constantly pushing yourself higher, higher the law of averages; not to mention, the myth of Icarus predicts that you will at some point fall. And when you do I want you to know this, remember this: there is no such thing as failure. Failure is just life trying to move us in another direction. Now when you’re down there in the hole, it looks like failure.”

She advises not to stay there for long. “Give yourself time to mourn what you think you may have lost but then here’s the key, learn from every mistake because every experience, encounter, and particularly your mistakes are there to teach you and force you into being more who you are. And then figure out what is the next right move. And the key to life is to develop an internal moral, emotional GPS that can tell you which way to go.”

