scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 06, 2022
Must Read

‘Opportunities are everywhere if we grab them all’: Raj Shamani

"If we utilise each and every moment, [we] can have what [we] want."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 8:20:10 am
Raj ShamaniRaj Shamani is a popular social media influencer besides being a successful entrepreneur (Source: Raj Shamani Instagram)

Often in life, we have a lot of dreams to fulfil. Someone wants to be a billionaire and someone else wants a job in a desired company. But, most people spend their whole life waiting for the right time and the right opportunity. Does opportunity appear by itself?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Raj Shamani, an entrepreneur believes there is not ‘right opportunity’; instead, it is in our own hands. “Opportunities are everywhere if we grab them all, only if we realise that we have 86,400 moments in a day, which we cannot afford to lose by killing time,” he says.

Also Read | |‘Fathers that have been absent, regardless of their past mistakes, deserve a lifeline’: Dr Charles C Daniels, Jr

From hearing everyone question his capabilities to achieving what he wanted, his life has not been a bed of roses. He remembers when no one believed in him, his father did and that belief changed his life. He says all the time he kept waiting for opportunities to knock on his door — from meeting people he idolised, to attending their seminar — he did it all only to realise “they don’t wait for opportunities.”

Best of Express Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...Premium
Funding winter sets in for Indian startups, staff out in the cold: Over 1...
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...Premium
New worry in J&K: Officers say militancy entering a ‘secretive, dange...
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are onPremium
Cell therapy cancer centre takes shape in Bengaluru, trials are on
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in JulyPremium
Explained: Why monsoon is expected to pick up in July
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read | |‘Be the change you want to see’: Barkha Singh

He encourages everyone and says, ” If we utilise each and every moment then [we] can have what [we] want and live like [we] want to live.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Aihole, where is Aihole, Aihole in Karnartaka, Aihole megaliths, burial site of Aihole, prehistoric burial site Aihole, Express Wanderlust, indian express news
Express Wanderlust: In pictures, the prehistoric burial site of Aihole
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 06: Latest News
Advertisement