‘One small person can dream the biggest dream…make endless possibilities come true’: BTS

South Korean boy band BTS has a massive fan following. Speaking to the graduates in 2020, they assured anything is possible. “Dear class of 2020, it’s been a strange year so far, but you made it. Today, we might not have flowers, and we might not have graduation caps. What we do have is possibly the most special graduation ceremony in history. Never before have so many gathered to celebrate a graduating class for their achievements and their dreams. You can be watching us from your bed, from your living room, alone, or with somebody. Wherever you are, you will all soon be breaking out of one world and soar into another,” RM said.

“These days, I feel as though I’ve fallen to the ground during a race. I dust my knees and get up again, only to find that there is nobody around me. It’s as though I’m deserted on an island. This might not be the grand finale that you had imagined, and a fresh start might seem far away. But I wish to tell you: Please don’t be afraid, don’t worry yourself,” Suga, another band member said.

“The end and beginning, beginning and end are connected. There are some things you can only do in isolation, such as focusing only on myself and breaking my own barriers. One small person can dream the biggest dream, paint the largest picture, and make endless possibilities come true. When we meet again, I look forward to seeing your dream, your picture, and your endless possibilities out in this world. Take your hands off what you can’t control, and get your hands on what you can change. As you and I continue on in life, we will find ourselves in so many situations out of our grasp. The only thing we can control is ourselves. Get your hands on the changes you can make., because your possibilities are limitless. After all, I also had no idea I would become BTS either. Thank you,” he concluded.