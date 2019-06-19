One failure doesn’t outweigh past successes, reminds Usain Bolt in this inspiring speech

Considered the greatest sprinter of all times, Usain Bolt shares in this inspiring video that one instance of failure doesn’t outdo the successes that one has had previously.

“After losing a 100 metre race, someone reminded me how even boxer Muhammad Ali lost his last fight. For me, I have proven myself, year in year out and throughout my whole career. I don’t think one championship or one race or what I did in my last race is going to change the fact of what I have done in the sport.”

Watch the best of the athletic champion.