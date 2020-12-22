When obstacles come your way, look for opportunities

Every obstacle carries with it an an opportunity. (File)

A video uploaded by Dare to Do talks about the importance of one’s perception, when faced with obstacles. It is often observed that some of us simply crib and cry about it, while others overcome these roadblocks and allow themselves to stumble upon opportunities. The story goes like this:

“Once, there lived a king who wanted to test his citizens and, therefore, asked his men to place a rock in the middle of a road. Many people, including some of the wealthiest merchants and courtiers from the palace, crossed the road, but none of them moved the rock. They simply moved around it and went their way. Many of them even blamed the king for not keeping the road clear, but none made any effort to solve the problem.

One day, a peasant carrying vegetables came across the rock. He tried to push it. After a lot of effort, he successfully managed to move it to the side of the road. When he was about to leave, he saw a pouch and a letter where the rock had been. The pouch contained gold coins and the letter read that the gold was for the person who managed to remove the rock.”

Every obstacle unveils an opportunity, just like the rock unveiled the gold coins that turned the peasant’s life around.

