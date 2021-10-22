‘Not every problem has a high-tech solution’: Matt Damon

Speaking at MIT, actor Matt Damon asked the students to have faith in others. “Human beings will take your breath away. They will teach you so much but you have to engage. I only had that experience because I went there myself. It was difficult in many ways, but of course that’s the point. There’s a lot of trouble out there, MIT. But there’s a lot of beauty, too. And I hope you see both,” he said.

He went on to give advice. “First, you’re going to fail sometimes, and that’s a good thing. For all the amazing successes I’ve been lucky to share in, few things have shaped me more than the auditions that Ben and I used to do as young actors, where we would get on a bus, we show up in New York, we’d wait for our turn, we’d cry our hearts out for a scene, and then be told, “OK, thanks.” Meaning: game over. We used to call it ‘being OK thanksed.’ Those experiences became our armour,” he said.

“The second thing I want to leave you with is that you’ve got to keep listening.” “The third and last thought I want to leave you with is that not every problem has a high-tech solution. Now if anybody has a right to think we can pretty much tech support the world’s problems into submission, it’s you,” he stressed.

