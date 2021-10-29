‘Nobody knows what they’re doing’: Kumail Nanjiani

Don’t disregard opposing viewpoints. Listen to them, absorb them, oppose them if you feel that they are wrong, but allow them to affect you," he said.

At Grinnell College, actor Kumail Nanjiani spoke in his usual humorous way. “Nobody knows what they’re doing. Nobody does. Everyone’s winging it out there. Some people are just better at pretending to be confident. Because nobody, nobody’s done. Nobody’s cooked. People are constantly growing and evolving and changing. When I was a kid, I thought of my parents as these superheroes who knew everything, and that they were already the people they would always be. And as a grown-up, I realise they have the same struggles I do, that everybody does. They uprooted their lives and moved to America in their 50s, started over. In the last 10years, I’ve seen them change in ways I never thought possible,” he said.