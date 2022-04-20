To live without regrets is to learn from experiences

In a TEDx Talk, Israeli wheelchair tennis player Noam Gershony talks about his life — how he became a tennis player, being on a wheelchair. Gershony almost died when his helicopter crashed. After suffering from extensive injuries, he found the way to defy the negatives and win the Olympic medal and live a life without regrets.

He begins by talking about his life from 15 years ago. He had an accident, in which his helicopter crashed and his co-pilot, who was seated next to him didn’t survive. He said that his both the arms were broken and left leg paralysed, his back and few ribs, pelvis, left elbow, left shoulder, his jaw and his little finger shattered. He explains how to live life without regrets.

One thing that helped him the most, was to meet people, who experienced severe injuries and trauma. According to him seeing them gave him hope and the belief to live a happy life, even after losing so much.

“I started playing and competing and just like when I learnt to walk again, in the beginning I failed, I lost over and over again and once again I became an expert in falling down but I kept on going and started winning. Six years after I was injured I flew to London Paralympic Games to represent my country”. Thus to live a life without regrets does not mean you never make mistakes; it means you live a life to the fullest and learn from your experiences.

Noam shares that losses are a part of life, they are natural, inevitable but when we embrace our life without regrets, those losses are overshadowed by the lesson they teach and the perspective they bring.

