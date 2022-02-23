‘No matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid’: Lupita Nyong’o

If you’ve been feeling demotivated or disillusioned with no energy to continue pushing yourself, you’ve come to the right place. Often, stories of courage are buried under harrowing portrayals of life. If you feel like you have been working too hard, with close to no rewards, don’t lose hope.

Take inspiration from actor Lupita Nyong’o, who had previously won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 2014 after her portrayal of Patsey in Steve McQueen’s ‘12 Years a Slave‘.

In her emotionally moving acceptance speech Lupita explained how the film represented a major triumph in her life and how where you are from doesn’t determine what you achieve.

The Mexican-born, Kenyan actor began her moving speech by saying, “Thank you to the Academy for this incredible recognition. It doesn’t escape me for one moment that so much joy in my life is thanks to so much pain in someone else’s. And so I want to salute the spirit of Patsey for her guidance. And for Solomon, thank you for telling her story and your own.”

She continued, “I want to thank my family, for your training [laughs] and the Yale School of Drama as well, for your training. My friends the Wilsons, this one’s for you. My brother Junior sitting by my side, thank you so much, you’re my best friend and then my other best friend, my chosen family.”

ALSO READ | How the act of giving can help you find happiness

She concluded by saying, “When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me and every little child that no matter where you’re from, your dreams are valid. Thank you.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!