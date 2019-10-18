No jobs are too small, no money is too less: Pankaj Tripathi

Bollywood is a tough place to make your name, especially for someone who doesn’t belong to the film industry. No matter how much celebs may deny the existence of nepotism, there are remarkable actors like Pankaj Tripathi who always speak their mind. An NSD graduate, Tripathi has done numerous odd jobs to earn money before he made his mark in an acting career.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

In an interview he gave to the media, he talks about how earning a living through “inferior work” shouldn’t hurt our ego. “When I was young, I used to notice my father spending sleepless nights for earning something like Rs 100. This taught me how no jobs are small or no money is less. If I don’t like the work I am doing, I would spend the money earned from it to do something I love, such as travelling,” remarks Tripathi.

ALSO READ | Most of how life plays out is up to you: Sundar Pichai