No challenges, no success. Know challenges, know success: Gaur Gopal Das

Narrating an incident from inventor Thomas Edison’s life when his entire life’s work got burnt in a massive fire, former Hewlett Packard engineer-turned-motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das shares why challenges are necessary for success.

In this inspiring video, he shares that when Edison’s son Charles asks him about the loss, Edison, who maintains composure despite the loss, says that ‘We will start all over again, tomorrow’.

“Great people don’t give up. They live up to the challenges that life throws at them. Great people don’t go through, they grow through the difficulties. They start all over again with great hope, with great determination, with grit. That is why, they reach the highest peaks of success that most people only aspire for. That is why, I say, No Challenges, No Success. Know Challenges. Know Success”, he says.