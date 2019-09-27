We are perfect the way we are, we just don’t realise it: Nivetha Thomas

A popular name in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, actress Nivetha Thomas begins her Tedx talk with a wish: to have more time. “As our lives and everything around us seems to be moving in such a rapid pace, it is only fair to pause, breathe, and take a moment to think about the past. The good we faced, the bad we experienced…” she says.

Advertising

Thomas then takes us on a trip down her memory lane. She talks about her life in Chennai, her roots in Kerala, and the cultural integration that makes her call any place home. “I believe this cultural integration is necessary for us to grow better,” she says.

ALSO READ | Knowledge can never be obsolete: Amitabh Bachchan

She then talks about her life experiences and how they shaped her. “As a kid, I remember, I wanted to take a moment to decide on few things before I proceeded forward. I wanted to draw a line between work and study,” she says.

Thomas reminisces about her school life, her principal, the support system she had around herself, and the moment she received her first-ever award.

Advertising

“‘What do you want to become in life’ is an incredibly-heavy question which requires a lot of thinking and lot more living to figure out,” she says.

Thomas goes on to describe the struggles of college life — how she had to balance assignments, attendance and films. “I was constantly struggling with exaggerated thoughts. I was fighting against stress, strain, fear, doubt, overthinking, procrastination and extreme self-criticism. All these were emotions I was not ready to face,” she says.

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings: Every day offers new opportunities to achieve the best in life. So seize the opportunity and make the most of it.

“I wanted the choices that I make to have a rippling effect in the society… My life story is not extraordinary, and I did not do great things. But the only thing that I did, and that I am happy about, is that I just would not quit,” Thomas says while concluding her speech.