It exists, far more than we allow ourselves to know: Nicole Kidman on domestic abuse and the need to speak up

Kidman's inspiring Emmy speech from 2017 still remains relevant. (Photo: Nicole Kidman/ Instagram)

In 2017, Nicole Kidman won an Emmy for her performance in Big Little Lies, a series that pivoted on domestic abuse and its repercussions on the victims. She essayed the role of a domestic abuse survivor, and in her inspiring speech, she shed light on the need to speak up as well as the gift of acting. “I want them to know that sometimes when you’re acting, you get a chance to bring a bigger message and this is their contribution and your contribution. We shone a light on domestic abuse,” she said.

Apart from thanking her family for the sacrifices made, the actor made it a point to harp on the insidiousness of domestic violence and reminded that instances of domestic violence are far more common than it is acknowledged.

“It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists, far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy and by you acknowledging me with this award it shines a light on it even more so thank you, thank you, I bow down to you, she said.

Even back then, her speech was lauded on social media and three years later her words remain relevant and important.

