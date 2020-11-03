Encourage your teenagers early on: Nick Vujicic on finding inspiration in life

Nick Vujicic on converting obstacles into opportunities. (Source: Nick Vujicic/Facebook)

In an inspiring TEDxNoviSad talk, motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, born with tetra-amelia syndrome, a rare disorder characterised by the absence of all four limbs, stressed on why love and commitment in early childhood can help people overcome the greatest obstacles.

“People always ask me, what happened to me? I like to look at changing obstacles into opportunities. Everyone, a billionaire or poor is looking for hope just because you were born with hope. My parents told me that we have a choice – to be angry for what we don’t or to be grateful for what we have. The power of that choice is the first thing that I had to overcome. The greatest thing is love. When we feel, we don’t have enough love or hope, that’s when we feel we don’t have the strength to live,” he recalled.

“If my parents never told me that I was beautiful the way I was. If my parents never told me that I was special and that I was loved, I wouldn’t be here today. So I encourage every single parent who tries their best to encourage their teenagers,” he said.

