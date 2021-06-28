‘Remember our fathers the same way we remember our Indian soldiers’: Ngurang Reena

Ngurang Reena is a PhD at JNU and has formerly worked as an assistant professor at Miranda House. She is also a social worker who runs an NGO in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: Ngurang Reena/Twitter)

Ngurang Reena grew up with interest in activism and politics. “From where I come, many young men and women take interest in political science and to understand the Indian governesses, because that is the most effective tool of development in our society.”

Reena is a from a tribal community is Arunachal Pradesh who, like many northeast Indians, came to Delhi to avail better education and quality life, but was met with racism. In her TEDx Talk, she shared that she was molested in Chandni Chowk. She also talked about northeastern men being attacked, for “not looking Indian or speaking Hindi”.

“Any thought, any action, any process that acts an impediment or a hindrance for a dignified life is racism. Be it a simple racial slur to chinki, Chinese, to not giving a job to not giving a house on the basis of someone’s ethnicity and race.”

To fight racism and prejudices, we need to have a conversation, she said. “We all need to think about our actions and thoughts, we need to fight against these prejudices that we have built over the years before its too late, we need to really, really think on that.”

“The more important point is that we need to take responsibility in ourselves as an individual; pick up that pen, write stories and also very importantly, introspect on your behaviour towards your neighbour. Your neighbour might need you more than anything else, but we don’t realise that.”