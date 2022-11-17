‘Never underestimate your ability to touch someone’s life’: Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr, world renowned supermodel, author, and businesswoman, opened up about what arts mean to her while giving an Honorary Doctrate speech at Otis College of Art and Design.

She begins by talking about how, surprisingly, she didn’t consider herself very creative while growing up. She also claims to have been a tomboy. “It was my exposure to the fashion industry as a teenager that really opened my eyes to creativity and the possibilities of expressing myself.”

She describes her first photoshoot that she claims she remembers “vividly”.

“Being in a studio surrounded by creative people, all working together to capture a moment absolutely fascinated me. There were about 30 creatives on set, all in different roles — right from art director to photographer to digital media to makeup artists.” she explains.

Speaking of the curiosity that the experience sparked in her, she says, “I was in awe.”

“After I graduated high school, I continued modelling as I saw it as such a wonderful opportunity to be surrounded by creative people, to travel the world and immerse myself in different cultures.” she says, reflecting.

“If we all stop and think about it — what draws us to create? Why do we do it? Creativity breaks down barriers and boundaries. It has the power to change the way people feel. Through your creative talents, you have the ability to uplift and unite people. You also have the opportunity to inspire creativity in others. And that is the best gift of all.” she speaks.

“Never underestimate your power or your ability to touch someone’s life.” she says, concluding.

As an impressive creative herself with a wide range of ventures — right from teaware to furniture to jewellery to two books to an organic skincare line, Miranda Kerr’s talk is an inspiring reminder of the power of creativity and why you must never give up your sense of wonder.

