‘Never stop believing that you are beautiful’: Radhika Apte

Have you ever wondered what would you tell your childhood version if you were to meet him/her today? From telling them about the beautiful things that will happen in life to advising them to live a childhood without fear, there’s a lot that one could wish to say.

In a video film, Radhika Apte shared what she would have told her childhood self if she were to receive a chance to meet her now. “What would I have said to my childhood version, if I get a chance to meet her now – maybe that you need to study more, or that you will get amazing things in life…no, just two words – You’re beautiful,” she said.

She added that she would have told her that her eyes are beautiful the way they are. “They are not the way beautiful eyes are described in films but they are dark brown and beautiful,” the actor said.

Radhika added that she would have said that her hair is all frizzy and messy which make her beautiful, and that her “body will change, it will be moody at times but it is beautiful.”

She would have told her that her height, dark skin colour and loud laughter make her beautiful and who she is, the Parched actor said.

She said, “People will set rules and beauty standards for you to follow but you should not conform to them.”

“This is your life so never stop believing that you are beautiful,” she concluded.

