Never live up to anyone else’s benchmarks: Priyanka Chopra

At the Penguin Annual Lecture in Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium in 2017, Priyanka Chopra had talked about ‘Breaking The Glass Ceiling: Chasing a dream’. The National Award winning actor had talked about her the triple F-word — to be ‘fierce, fearless and flawed’.
In her brief speech, she threw light on the 12 rules of becoming the best version of yourself – could well have been every motivational writer’s favourite pitch: love yourself (because “there’s only one you”), be ambitious (“never live up to anyone else’s benchmarks”), learn from one’s failures (“fail, fail, fail again and then rise like a phoenix”) and always remember where you came from, among others. And like, every successful motivational speaker’s favourite reward, the packed house responded with thunderous applause.
“I am very fierce. People are a little bit scared of me. Yes, I have had situations when I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended; a girlfriend (of the hero or the director) was recommended after I was signed for a movie. I couldn’t do anything about it. I was removed last minute from many such situations because I never catered to the whims and fancies of powerful men,” Chopra had said.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.