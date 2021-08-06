‘Never give up on those dreams’: Hillary Clinton

Double down on your passions. Be bold. Try. Fail. Try again and lean on each other. Hold on to your values, she said.

At Wellesley College, Hillary Clinton spoke passionately on a variety of issues. “You are graduating at a time when there is a full-fledged assault on truth and reason. Just log on to social media for 10 seconds. It will hit you right in the face. People denying science, concocting elaborate, hurtful conspiracies theories about child abuse rings operating out of pizza parlours. Drumming up rampant fear about undocumented immigrants, Muslims, minorities, the poor. Turning neighbour against neighbour and sowing division at a time when we desperately need unity. Some are even denying things we see with our own eyes. Like the size of crowds,” she said addressing the crowd.

She advised students to be more focussed, involved. “Get involved in a cause that matters to you. Pick one. Start somewhere. You don’t have to do everything. But don’t sit on the sidelines. And you know what? Get to know your elected officials. If you disagree with them, ask questions. Challenge them. Better yet, run for office yourself someday.”

“Double down on your passions. Be bold. Try. Fail. Try again and lean on each other. Hold on to your values. Never give up on those dreams. I’m have been optimistic about the future. Because I think after we’ve tried a lot of other things, we get back to the business of America. I believe in you with all my heart. I want you to believe in yourselves,” she said in conclusion.