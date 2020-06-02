We need naysayers in our lives, says Adele; watch

Are the naysayers getting to you? Catch this interesting interview of British singer Adele with TV presenter Skavlan, of the Norwegian-Swedish television talk show fame, where she discusses life as an adult, success and dealing with naysayers. When Skavlan asked what she missed most, her spontaneous response was “innocence”. “The lack of responsibility and innocence. Basically, living someone else’s life rather than living your own like your parents’, guardians. They take care of all the boring stuff while you live life with your friends. Things get really serious when you become an adult. And you don’t realise until you randomly become one day. It scared the life out of me,” she recalled.

The Hello singer mentioned that rather than people who agree with you all the time, it is important to have naysayers to help you navigate through life. “I deal with them (naysayers) all the time. My manager, best-friend and partner, etc, are all like that. It is better than people who keep saying yes to you. It is better to have them,” she added.

