Thursday, June 23, 2022
‘Don’t let failure or success affect you’: Naveen Kumar Gowda (Yash)

"Success is something which gives you long a lot of courage, strength and confidence," the KGF actor said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2022 8:20:03 am
Yash, Yash motivational words, inspirational words of Yash, Naveen Kumar Gowda inspiration speech, Yash from KGF, motivational speech, life positive by Yash"Failure is very practical, very real," the actor said. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actor Naveen Kumar Gowda, also known by his stage name ‘Yash’, talks about success and failure in this video. “I never had any other option, no plan B, I just wanted to be an actor. In fact, I always believe I was born to be an actor, to be very precise, a star,” the KGF actor says.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sNMx9NlpLpk%5D

According to him, “life teaches you everything”. “You have to maintain, you have to earn for your living also.”

He adds, “As a person, as an individual, I always feel that you have to be very realistic and practical. Failure is very simple because it reached to you, success can take you to a different road, you have to be extremely careful when you are successful.”

He continues, “Failure is very practical, very real, and people run away from you. People who used to be close to your family, who respected and spent good times [with you]… they run away when you are in a problem.”

“Failure, you learn to be with yourself and learn to handle it, so it always teaches you a lesson, at the same time you should not let failure affect you or success affect you,” he elaborates. “Success is something which gives you a lot of courage and strength and confidence; with that you can do better things”.

“If you are not ready to fail, you can never be successful,” he concludes.

