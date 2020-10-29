Helping other ends up helping you more than anyone: Natalie Portman

She addressed her own insecurities and 'unworthiness' in the speech.

At Harvard in 2015, actor Natalie Portman spoke passionately, addressing her insecurities and what she deems as her ‘unworthiness’. “So I have to admit that today even 12 years after graduation, I’m still insecure about my own worthiness. I have to remind myself today you’re here for a reason. Today I feel much like I did when I came to Harvard Yard as a freshman in 1999 when you guys were, to my continued shock and horror, still in kindergarten.

I felt like there had been some mistake that I wasn’t smart enough to be in this company, and that every time I opened my mouth, I would have to prove I wasn’t just a dumb actress,” she said at the outset.

Doling out a word of advice for the graduates, she said, “Sometimes your insecurities and your inexperience may lead you, too, to embrace other people’s expectations, standards, or values. But you can harness that inexperience to carve out your own path, one that is free of the burden of knowing how things are supposed to be, a path that is defined by its own particular set of reasons.”

“It’s cliché because it’s true that helping others ends up helping you more than anyone. Getting out of your own concerns and caring about someone else’s life for a while, reminds you that you are not the center of the universe and that in the ways we are generous or not, we can change the course of someone’s life,” she added.

