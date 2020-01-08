Believe in your dreams, appreciate oneness and help others: Astronaut Alyssa Carson

Why should humans go to Mars and how will it help change the world? If you have been wondering about it at all, here is what 18-year-old astronaut Alyssa Carson, who is training for NASA’s Mission to Mars in 2033 has to say. “Our ancestors have explored and made the world a better place to live in and the mission to Mars would do the same. We are the Mars Generation. Together, we will do anything,” she said in this inspiring speech at BBYO International Convention, a Jewish youth group that focuses on leadership and social action.

ALSO READ | We have to take responsibility and make changes: Joaquin Phoenix on climate change

Stressing on the need for people to believe in their dreams, Carson commented, “People give up on their dreams due to fear and worry. Never stop dreaming. Never give up. Don’t let anyone take your dreams away from you. This is a time for change. Appreciate human oneness, and help others.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd