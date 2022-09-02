scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

The industry has taught me so much — as a person and an actor: Naga Chaitanya

"At the end of the day it is the survival of the fittest," said Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya opens up about his career. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram)

While Naga Chaitanya, the son of famous actor Nagarjuna, comes from a film family, he grew up like a normal kid, away from the limelight of showbiz. “I have done my schooling and college from Chennai. I was quite detached from the film industry as all the shootings used to happen in Hyderabad. So, I never used to go to film sets,” he said.

It was only after returning to Hyderabad that Naga knew what he wanted to do in life. “I started hanging out more on the film sets with dad and uncle. To be honest, when I started off, I spent most of my time mastering, and improving Telugu because there was so much responsibility as I come from a family of fantastic actors and filmmakers,” he said.

“Of course, I am fortunate to have this kind of backing. When I wanted to enter the film industry, it was much easier for me and I don’t deny that. But at the end of the day if my film releases and some other actors’ film releases, who do not come from a film family, but their film collects 100 crores and mine collects ten, obviously the first phone call from producers and directors is going to go to them. So, at the end of the day, it is the survival of the fittest,” he added.

Speaking on nepotism, the actor said, “Everyone is talented, everyone has got a hustle once we are out there playing. If an actor’s kids want to enter the film industry they can’t kill their kids’ dream by saying that it’s nepotism. Don’t get into the film industry, go do something else.”

“It feels great. It’s been an amazing journey. It has taken me through all sorts of emotions. So much learning has happened and I can’t see myself anywhere else apart from where I am right now. Over the years, this industry has taught me so much and given me so much clarity as a person and as an actor,” said Naga.

