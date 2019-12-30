My daughter taught me that motherhood is all about caring: Gauri Sawant

Is motherhood a right exercised by just women? Does the feeling come applied with terms and conditions? When Gauri Sawant adopted a five-year-old girl in 2008, her only intention was to save her from getting pulled into the sex trade at the infamous red-light area of Sonagachi in Kolkata. In this inspiring video she talks about, Sawant redefined her own identity after adopting her daughter.

“I used to get a lot of hate but once my story went viral that I had adopted a girl, people’s perspective changed towards me. They had never accepted me as a trans person but when I became a mother of a five-year-old they accepted my motherhood. My daughter taught me that you don’t need to have a uterus or give birth to a baby, motherhood is all about caring and loving a child. I was happy when people started recognising me for my motherhood,” she said in this video.

The LGBTQA+ activist says that she got the strength to do something for every girl child who has been abandoned by society and give her shelter in her NGO. “I have been working for several years until I met my daughter but it’s only after I had her in my life my work got recognition”, she adds.

