The process is more important than the result: M S Dhoni

The former Indian captain, who is also known as Captain Cool, has made the country proud with his admirable sportsmanship. The wicket-keeper batsman, who won all the ICC trophies during his tenure of captaincy, was also bestowed with an honorary rank of Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army in 2011, a post he takes quite seriously.

Dhoni’s patience has often made him an inspirational figure among youngsters. Although he doesn’t interact with the media much, whenever he speaks his mind, it is worth taking note. A while ago, he posted a video for students who were preparing for their exams and the wonderful life mantra he shared is the exact motivation we need to get through tough times.

“In almost all the interviews that I give, I often talk about how the process is more important than the result, the result is just a by-product of the process. But in today’s world, we are so focused on the byproduct that we get away from the process. So take care of the process, all the small things and eventually you will get the desired result. We often complain that we should have gotten more as a result but actually, we got whatever we had prepared for. If we prepare well, we execute well, if we are honest to ourselves more often than not, we will get the desired result. And if there is a shortcoming then there is always learning,” he said.