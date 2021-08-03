‘Take risks in life’: MS Dhoni’s advice on how to be successful

The 'Captain Cool' not only won the country several trophies, but also inspired millions with his calm. (File)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is everyone’s favourite. Hailed as ‘Captain Cool’, he has not only won the country several ICC trophies, but has also inspired millions with his calm demeanour in the face of adversity. There are surely several lessons to learn from him, both on and off the field.

In a video published by a YouTube channel ‘Spot Light’ in 2017, India’s former cricket captain was asked for his advice to the youth on how to be successful in life. His answer won everyone’s heart and was met with thunderous applause.

“You have to be honest in life. You have to be honest with yourself. You have to be practical. You have to take risks in life, but at the same time, you have to be calculative,” Dhoni said.

He added that one needs to be “ready with the talent that’s needed to achieve what you want to”.

He also emphasised on the importance of respecting elders in order to be successful. “Respecting your elders is the key. If you don’t respect them, it becomes very difficult to be successful in life.”

He believes that it is very important to be “humble and offer same respectful treatment to people of all positions”.

Dhoni, who has faced several ups and downs in his life, believes in his facing difficulties with a smile. “Go through the difficult periods and fight them out. If you face your difficulties with a smile, you will become part of maybe the five per cent people who can do it.”

“We crib about life and the tough period but what’s important is to realise that these moments make you a better human being,” he concluded.

