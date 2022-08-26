scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

‘I wanted to break the stereotype that television actors can’t move to Bollywood’: Mrunal Thakur

"There were times when I was told that I was good for television only and can’t become a Bollywood actor," said Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal ThakurTransitioning to Bollywood was not easy for Mrunal Thakur. (Photo: Mrunal Thakur/Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur, who transitioned to Bollywood with Love Sonia after working in television and Marathi films, feels that the film was the biggest turning point in her life. “I think this film proved that I can act,” she said.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Opening up about her struggle, she revealed that “there were times when I was told that I was good for television only and can’t become a Bollywood actor.”

Also Read |‘When I wanted to study further, my parents could not afford it’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu

“Also, there was a stereotype that television actors can’t move to Bollywood. I just wanted to break this stereotype. I felt films were something that I was meant for,” the actor said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

“I almost got locked for a film, but it did not happen. And I realised that nothing will happen. There was a message in my inbox that I ignored because I was supposed to do this film but when it did not happen, I just got back to that person. I told him if the role was still available, I would like to audition. And he said yes and this is how I got Love Sonia,” she said.

“It is interesting how Love Sonia changed my image. People were like, ‘we did not really recognise you’,” she added.

Also Read |Time management: How to make better use of the hours

Until the 12th standard, Mrunal wanted to become a dentist. Later, she realised that she wanted to do something different and creative. “I took the medical entrance exam and scored really well and this was the reason why my parents became disappointed when I told them I did not want to be a dentist. When they did not accept my decision, I made them watch 3 idiots film and made them understand how important it was for me to follow my dreams,” Mrunal said.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:20:15 am
Next Story

Admissions for first batch of students for Delhi govt’s model virtual school begins

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on overdrive

Premium
Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest
'Conflict of interest'

Man who filed 21 complaints withdraws all, one about Nita Ambani his latest

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Surrendering a policy: When should you do it — and should you at all?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Now open: The Indian Express 2nd Excellence in Governance Awards

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed
Delhi Confidential

Election for Congress president delayed, not postponed

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

Memorial for earthquake victims in China inspires project in Kutch

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

How Haryana's discoms brought down electricity line losses by over 50%

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

sexuality, hollywood stars
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality; a look at other celebs who have talked about the same
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement