‘I wanted to break the stereotype that television actors can’t move to Bollywood’: Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, who transitioned to Bollywood with Love Sonia after working in television and Marathi films, feels that the film was the biggest turning point in her life. “I think this film proved that I can act,” she said.

Opening up about her struggle, she revealed that “there were times when I was told that I was good for television only and can’t become a Bollywood actor.”

“Also, there was a stereotype that television actors can’t move to Bollywood. I just wanted to break this stereotype. I felt films were something that I was meant for,” the actor said.

“I almost got locked for a film, but it did not happen. And I realised that nothing will happen. There was a message in my inbox that I ignored because I was supposed to do this film but when it did not happen, I just got back to that person. I told him if the role was still available, I would like to audition. And he said yes and this is how I got Love Sonia,” she said.

“It is interesting how Love Sonia changed my image. People were like, ‘we did not really recognise you’,” she added.

Until the 12th standard, Mrunal wanted to become a dentist. Later, she realised that she wanted to do something different and creative. “I took the medical entrance exam and scored really well and this was the reason why my parents became disappointed when I told them I did not want to be a dentist. When they did not accept my decision, I made them watch 3 idiots film and made them understand how important it was for me to follow my dreams,” Mrunal said.

