‘Life is what you make out of it’: Vidisha Baliyan

Tuesday, July 05, 2022
“Everything you have in your life is the result of your belief in yourself.”

New Delhi
July 5, 2022
Vidisha Baliyan, Miss deaf world, Life Positive, Inspiration, Speech at Tedx, Former tennis player, Deaflympics, Winner, International personality, Miss deaf world 2019Photo: Vidisha Baliyan/Instagram

Born with a hearing impairment, Vidisha Baliyan could have had it any other way, but she chose differently for herself.

Bagging the prestigious title of Miss Deaf World 2019, Vidisha became an inspiring figure while making history. Among the very few who speak despite their deafness, she’s a celebrated speaker at prestigious platforms like Tedx.

Quoting the words her mother used to motivate her, she says “If you want to put yourself in this society, face it, be strong and prove yourself.”

It was the result of her family supporting her and keeping her tied to the realistic image of the world that helped her in life. She shares, “I started accepting and loving myself. I started thinking positive and overcoming my problems.”

Vidisha empowers not one but many around the world. She ends her beautiful speech with words of wisdom and guides everyone, “To believe in yourself and in God who created you. To accept and love yourself as you are. To appreciate what you have and to ignore or avoid what you don’t have. The most unimportant thing is discover your caliber and convert it into your talent. Be helpful to others.”

